Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $795.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock worth $954,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

