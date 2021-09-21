Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

NYSE INSP traded up $9.22 on Tuesday, hitting $258.58. 272,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average of $201.84. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $258.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

