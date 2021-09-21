Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.25). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

NASDAQ KOD opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 271,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,288,634. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

