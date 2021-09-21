Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.16 EPS

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.25). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

NASDAQ KOD opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 271,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,288,634. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.