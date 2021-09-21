Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post $1.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.