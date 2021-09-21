Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

OCUL stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $767.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 30.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 570,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

