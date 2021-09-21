Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) to Hold

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

