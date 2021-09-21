Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to Hold

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its world-class acreage in the most productive areas of the Marcellus shale play positions it for major growth potential. In particular, with natural gas breaking the $5 threshold for the first time since 2014 and Cabot’s production being 100% gas-weighted, the company is well-positioned to ride the recovery. Cabot also continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Besides, it is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders. However, Cabot’s proposed combination with oil-focused Cimarex Energy has also found few takers. In another setback, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline, struggling with lawsuits and water permits was eventually cancelled. Hence, the natural gas producer warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 266,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,875. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

