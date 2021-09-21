Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) to Sell

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

GPEAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of GPEAF remained flat at $$10.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

