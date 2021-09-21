Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to “Strong-Buy”

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.18 and a beta of 1.98. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 35.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

