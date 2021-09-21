Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to “Buy”

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CDMO stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 342,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,415. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.78 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.