Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) to Buy

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.