Zerogoki USD Trading 5% Lower This Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $149,609.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00126047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043995 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,581 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

