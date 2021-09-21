Zhihu Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu’s (NYSE:ZH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zhihu had issued 55,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $522,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Zhihu stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

