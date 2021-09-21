Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,601,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,050,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

