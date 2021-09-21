Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce $23.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 714.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $85.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after buying an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. 12,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $845.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

