Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $278.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,507. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.02.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

