ZrCoin Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $69,806.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00172592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00112487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.90 or 0.07004405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,718.77 or 0.99049892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.00787641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

