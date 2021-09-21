Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.01. 1,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 238,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Zumiez alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.