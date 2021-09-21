ZUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $341,235.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00067186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00172205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00111978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.96 or 0.06967425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,821.12 or 0.99651639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00778027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.