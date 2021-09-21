Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.25 Million

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce sales of $10.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.48 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 288.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $22.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $173.28 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. 2,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

