-$0.03 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Sharps Compliance posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMED shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

