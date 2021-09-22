-$0.08 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Shares of MGM opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

