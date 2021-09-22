-$0.08 EPS Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of USWS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,134. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth $1,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.