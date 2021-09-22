$0.09 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.