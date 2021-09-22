-$0.09 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $20,075,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,591,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

