-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Alteryx posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 148.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

AYX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,925. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

