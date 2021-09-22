$0.24 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

