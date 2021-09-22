$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 240,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

HCKT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,967. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $564.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

