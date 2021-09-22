$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.55.

UPST traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.51. 6,204,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,684. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.74.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 560.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

