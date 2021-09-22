-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 6,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,577. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $230.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

