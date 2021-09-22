-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.33). Rite Aid reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 268%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $853.85 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 686.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 108,626.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 147.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 23.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.