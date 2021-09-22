$0.62 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $3,137,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

