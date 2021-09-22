$0.71 EPS Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Activision Blizzard also posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,954. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

