$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $30.48 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

