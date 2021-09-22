$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after acquiring an additional 508,540 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $142,070,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.71. 3,113,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

