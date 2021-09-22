$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. CF Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,092.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

