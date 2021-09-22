$1.36 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.91. 1,456,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

