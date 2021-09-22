$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Quanta Services reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.21.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $116.47. 6,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. Quanta Services has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

