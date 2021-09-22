$1.63 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.65. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,851 shares of company stock worth $5,604,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 300.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 57.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 681.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. 4,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,864. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

