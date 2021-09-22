12,348 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $21,066,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

