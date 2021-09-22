$134.65 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $134.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.97 million to $152.95 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $176.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $602.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $646,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.