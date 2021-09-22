$134.65 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $134.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.97 million to $152.95 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $176.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $602.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $646,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

