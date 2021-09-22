1,350 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRBN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

