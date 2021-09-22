17,028 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,928,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,231,166. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.