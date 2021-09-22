1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 170,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

