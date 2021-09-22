1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 0.1%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

