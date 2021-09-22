$2.31 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.42. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $11.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

