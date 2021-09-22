$2.38 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.74. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

