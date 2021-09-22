21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 6.1%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,082,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 200,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

