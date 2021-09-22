2,668 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,646,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP opened at $160.66 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $157.95 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

