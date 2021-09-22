$27.64 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce sales of $27.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $35.00 million. Limoneira posted sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 17,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $270.40 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,529.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,513 shares of company stock worth $194,396 and sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

